web analytics
32.9 C
Karachi
Wednesday, September 11, 2024
- Advertisement -

President Zardari increases number of PHC judges

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

ISLAMABAD: In a significant development, President Asif Ali Zardari has increased the number of judges of the Peshawar High Court (PHC), ARY News reported.

The Ministry of Law and Justice has issued the notification for an increase in the number judges of the PHC from 20 to 30

According to the notification  the president has increased the number of PHC judges, including chief justice, in exercise the power conferred by Article 192 of the Constitution.

The moves comes a day after Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PMLN) lawmaker Daniyal Chaudhry introduced ‘The Supreme Court (Number of Judges) Amendment Bill, 2024’ to increase the number of apex court’s judges from 17 to 23, in the National Assembly.

According to “The Supreme Court (Number of Judges) (Amendment) Bill, 2024”, the total number of judges, including the Chief Justice, will increase from 17 to 23.

The bill seeks amendment in the Supreme Court (Number of Judges) Act, 1997.

Currently, the number of judges in the apex court is 16 other than the Chief Justice.

The government did not raise any objections to the bill.

However, opposition leader Mahmood Khan Achakzai opposed the bill and pointed out a quorum issue in the assembly.

The bill was referred to the relevant standing committee for consideration.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

POLL

What, in your opinion, is the reason of Sheikh Hasina's downfall?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2024 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.