President Asif Zardari holds meeting with Fazl ur Rehman

ISLAMABAD: President Asif Ali Zardari called on JUI-F leader Maulana Fazl ur Rehman at his residence here on Sunday.

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi was also accompanied with President Zardari.

JUI-F leader received the president. They discussed current political situation and the matters of mutual interest.

President also gifted a gun to Fazl ur Rehman.

Yesterday a delegation of the PTI has also met the JUI-F leader.

The government has become active after meetings between the opposition alliance parties, citing sources ARY News reported on Saturday.

Sources said that the PML-N chief Nawaz Sharif given task to some party leaders to hold meetings with the opposition parties.

Three unnamed senior PML-N leaders made secret contacts with opposition parties on the instructions of Nawaz Sharif.

JUI-F chief Maulana Fazl ur Rehman came into contact with some Muslim League-Nawaz leaders few days ago. After this contact Fazl ur Rehman announced to hold separate public meetings of his party.

PML-N leaders submitted report about contacts with the opposition to Nawaz Sharif. The party’s president directed the PML-N leaders to further boost their efforts, according to sources.