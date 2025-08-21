President Zardari pays tribute to Martyr Major Rizwan Tahir

ISLAMABAD: President Asif Ali Zardari arrived at Shaheed Major Rizwan Tahir’s residence to express solidarity with the grieving family on the martyrdom of the officer in a recent counter-terrorism operation in Noshki, Balochistan, ARY News reported.

Major Rizwan Tahir sacrificed his life in martyrdom during a recent mission in Noshki. During the mission, an improvised explosive device (IED) detonated unexpectedly, claiming his life in the line of duty.

President Asif Ali Zardari paid tribute to the courage and sacrifice of the Major and offered his heartfelt condolences to his family.

“Major Rizwan Tahir was a brave officer who sacrificed his life for the nation. His martyrdom is a bright example of duty and patriotism,” Asif Zardari said during his visit.

Asif Zardari highlighted that the sacrifices of Pakistan’s martyrs will always be remembered and continue to inspire the nation. He further said that the nation is standing with the Pakistan Army and trusts that they are doing their best to safeguard not only the country but the whole nation.

President Asif Zardari guaranteed the family the unwavering support of the government and recognised Major Rizwan’s role in keeping patriotism.

Earlier, three soldiers of Pakistan Army including a Major embraced martyrdom while 4 Indian-sponsored terrorists were killed in Mastung District of Balochistan, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Wednesday.

“On night 5/6 August 2025, terrorists belonging to Indian proxy Fitna al Hindustan, targeted a Security Forces’ vehicle with an improvised explosive device in Mastung District,” the military’s media wing stated.

“Resultantly, three brave sons of soil including 31-year-old Maj Muhammad Rizwan Tahir (Resident of Narowal District) along with 37-years-old Naik Ibni Amin (resident of Swabi District) and 33-years-old Lance Naik Muhammad Younas (resident of Karak District) paid the ultimate sacrifice and embraced shahadat”.