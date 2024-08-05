‘President assures industrialists to resolve electricity issues’

LAHORE: President Sheikhupura chamber of commerce has said that President Zardari has assured to resolve the electricity issues in meeting of industrialists with him.

President Sheikhupura chamber Manzoor ul Haq Malik in a statement said that the delegation of industrialists informed the president about the public concerns over the Independent Power Producers (IPPs) issue.

Manzoor Malik said that the President has been on the side of the people over the issue. “A committee being constituted on the instructions of the president that will resolve the issue of the IPPs”, he said.

“Well reputed businessmen across the country will be roped in the committee,” Malik stated. “Former caretaker ministers Gohar Ejaz and S.M.Tanvir will co-chair the body,” he further said.

“We are demanding to disclose the facts about forensic audit of tariff and the capacity charges,” he said.

Manzoor Malik said the minister instead of taking care of the public interest, has become spokesman of the IPPs.

“President Asif Ali Zardari has been disturbed about the electricity bills and wants an immediate solution of the issue,” he said.

He said the president will be provided the names of the committee’s members this week.