President attends 17th convocation of COMSATS University

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi on Thursday called for developing a relationship between higher educational institutions and market demands to determine the areas where more qualified graduates are needed.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the president on Thursday visited COMSATS University in Islamabad.

Addressing the 17th convocation of COMSATS University, President Arif Alvi asked the universities and the Higher Education Commission to do thorough research regarding job markets so that maximum seats can be allocated for that particular discipline of education.

The president said this will not only provide markets with local human resources but will also help overcome unemployment.

He urged the graduating students to fulfill their duty toward their country and serve it with passion and dedication.

Appreciating a large number of female graduates, Dr Arif Alvi said it is the responsibility of the state and society to ensure an enabling environment for women so that they can utilize their talent for the betterment of their families as well as their country.

More than 1300 students from different disciplines were also awarded degrees on the occasion.

Comments