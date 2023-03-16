President calls for career counselling of differently-abled persons

President Dr Arif Alvi has called for capacity building and career counselling of differently-abled persons and matching their skills with jobs.

He was speaking during a presentation on “the role of financial services for the facilitation of persons with disabilities” in Islamabad.

President Alvi said 10-14 per cent of Pakistan’s population is suffering from some form of disability and collective measures need to be taken by the government and the private sector for the financial and social inclusion of these people.

He said differently-abled people in Pakistan face various physical and financial limitations and they need to be facilitated through enhanced access to financial services and employment opportunities to make them financially independent.

