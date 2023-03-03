President calls for greater Pak-US linkages in diverse sectors

President Dr Arif Alvi has emphasized greater collaboration with the United States in the fields of education, agriculture and information technology.

Talking to a delegation of California’s State Assembly led by Chris Holden in Islamabad, the President said that Pakistan and US enjoy a long-standing relationship, which needs to be further expanded.

He appreciated the signing of the Sister-State Resolution between Punjab and California on January 9, 2023.

He said that Punjab has great potential to attract US investment and businesses that would help amplify the trade between the two countries, Radio Pakistan reported.

The president underlined the need for exploring opportunities to enhance cooperation between the universities of the two countries and promote more student exchanges.

