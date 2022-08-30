President & CEO ARY Digital Network Salman Iqbal donates Rs150m to flood victims

President and CEO of ARY Digital Network Mr Salman Iqbal and his family announced to donate Rs150 million to flood victims in Pakistan during the telethon today.

ARY Digital Network organised a telethon for the financial aid of flood affectees across Pakistan. Through the telethon, millions of funds were collected for the flood affectees.

The telethon was organised in collaboration with the World Memon Organization, Ehsaas Trust and Khawaja Gharib Nawaz Welfare Trust. Actor-cum-anchorperson Fahad Mustafa, Nida Pasha, Aijaz Aslam and others participated in the telethon.

The World Memon Organization’s Europe, United States (US), Africa, United Kingdom (UK) and Middle East chapters announced to donate thousands of dollars to the flood affectees.

The Memon community from Sri Lanka made an announcement of $150,000 financial aid for the flood victims, whereas, President and CEO ARY Digital Network Mr Salman Iqbal and his family announced to donate Rs150 million.

Yesterday, President and CEO of ARY Digital Network Mr Salman Iqbal announced to donate Rs30 million to flood victims in Pakistan during the international telethon of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan.

