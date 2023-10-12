President & CEO ARY Digital Network Salman Iqbal named among 500 most influential Muslims

The Jordan-based Royal Islamic Strategic Studies Centre has named ARY Digital Network President and CEO Mr Salman Iqbal among the 2024 World’s 500 Most Influential Muslims.

The Royal Islamic Strategic Studies Centre has released the latest ranking of most influential Muslims in ‘The Muslim 500’ magazine published by an international Islamic non-governmental, independent institute headquartered in Amman, Royal Islamic Strategic Studies Centre.

Former PM Shehbaz Sharif, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir, Maulana Tariq Jameel, Mufti Muhammad Taqi Usmani, as well as ARY Digital Network President & CEO Salman Iqbal have been named among the influential Muslims.

The prominent global personalities listed among the top 50 included Saudi King Salman bin Abdul-Aziz, Turkiye President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, Hamas leader Ismail Haneya and others.