President condemns India’s ‘brutal’ use of force against Muslim protesters

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi has strongly condemned the disproportional use of force on Muslim protesters in many cities across India, ARY News reported on Saturday.

According to details, the use of force by India resulted in the martyrdom of two peaceful protesters and the unwarranted arrest of hundreds of demonstrators – who were demanding the arrest of two members of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over derogatory remarks against the Holy Prophet (PBUH).

Terming the brutal use of force against protestors “unjust and highly condemnable”, President Alvi said that violence against Muslims on flimsy pretexts by various ‘Hindutva’ groups with complete impunity, and often under state patronage, highlighted the worsening trend of Islamophobia and extremism in India.

The President called upon India to shun its Hindutva policies and stop targeting its minorities, hurting their religious sentiments and putting an end to rising incidents of violence and spreading of hate against Indian minorities, especially Muslims.

He urged India to stop using brutal force against peaceful demonstrators and ensure that decisive and demonstrable action was taken against those responsible for making derogatory remarks and attacking the dignity of the Holy Prophet (PBUH).

“India must also take immediate steps to protect its minorities from human rights violations, ensure their safety, security and well-being and allow them to profess and practice their faiths in peace”, he added.

President Alvi also called upon the international community to take immediate cognizance of the grievously aggravating situation of Islamophobia in India.

A day earlier, the Foreign Office (FO) strongly condemned the derogatory remarks made by two officials of India’s ruling party BJP against the Holy Prophet (PBUH), demanding the Indian government hold them accountable.

Addressing a weekly press conference today, FO Spokesperson Asim Iftikhar Ahmed pointed out that India’s ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was involved in atrocities against minorities, especially Muslims.

