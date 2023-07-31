President confers Hilal-e-Pakistan award to Chinese vice-premier

ISLAMABAD: A historic ceremony took place at the President’s House, where the Vice Prime Minister of China – He Lifeng – was awarded Pakistan’s second-highest civil award Hilal-e-Pakistan, ARY News reported on Monday.

According to the details, President Dr Arif Alvi conferred the Hilal-e-Pakistan award on Chinese Vice-Premier He Lifeng, in recognition of his contribution to the Pakistan-China friendship and promotion of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

The award was conferred at a special investiture ceremony held at the Aiwan-e-Sadr and attended by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, services chiefs, National Assembly Speaker, Senate Chairman, federal ministers, and parliamentarians.

The event was graced by the presence of the esteemed Chinese Vice Premier, who was also honored as the special guest for the occasion.

Vice Premier He Lifeng holds a significant position as the special representative of Chinese President Xi Jinping, further elevating the importance of his visit to Pakistan.

The distinguished President of Pakistan, Dr. Arif Alvi, presided over the ceremony and had the esteemed privilege of presenting the Hilal Pakistan award to the Vice Prime Minister of China.

The ceremony marked a moment of profound significance, symbolizing the deep-rooted friendship and strategic partnership between Pakistan and China.

At the invitation of the Government of Pakistan, the Special Envoy of President Xi Jinping, the Vice Premier of China and Member of the Politburo of the Central Committee of the Communist Party, is visiting here to attend the 10th-anniversary celebrations of China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

He has played a prominent role in China’s international economic relations and implementation of the Belt and Road Initiative, of which CPEC is a flagship project.

As the Chairman of the National Development and Reform Commission (2017-23), he was instrumental in the planning and execution of multiple CPEC projects in Pakistan.

Being a great friend of Pakistan, He Lifeng worked for industrialization and socio-economic uplift of Pakistan, besides helping the execution of energy projects.

At the outset of the ceremony, the national anthems of both countries were played.