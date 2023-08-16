President confers Hilal-i-Imtiaz on four citizens

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi has conferred the Hilal-i-Imtiaz civil award on four Pakistani citizens in recognition of their services to the country.

The award would be given away by the president at the annual investiture ceremony to be held on March 23, 2024, according to a Cabinet Division press release.

The president conferred the Hilal-i-Imtiaz award on Nasir Mahmood Khosa, Javaid Aslam, Fawad Hasan Fawad and Dr Usman Anwar for their contribution in the field of public service.

Moreover, President Dr Arif Alvi conferred Pakistan Civil Awards on nine more citizens of Pakistan for showing excellence and courage in their respective fields.

The investiture for the following awards will take place on Pakistan Day, 23rd March 2024. The following are the names of the awardees:

SITARA-IMTIAZ

Wahid Maskatia (social services/philanthropy)

Saeed Allawala (social services/philanthropy)

Amina Ganny (social services/philanthropy)

TAMGHA-I-IMTIAZ