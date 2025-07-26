President confers Nishan-e-Imtiaz (M) on US General Michael E. Kurilla

ISLAMABAD: President Asif Ali Zardari on Saturday conferred the Nishan-e-Imtiaz (Military)—one of Pakistan’s highest military honors—on General Michael E. Kurilla, Commander of the United States Central Command (USCENTCOM).

General Michael E. Kurilla was awarded in recognition of his exemplary service and significant role in strengthening military cooperation between Pakistan and the United States.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the award was presented during a formal investiture ceremony held at Aiwan-e-Sadr. President Zardari acknowledged General Kurilla’s outstanding contributions to regional security and his dedicated efforts in enhancing strategic defense ties between the two countries.

“General Kurilla’s visionary leadership has been instrumental in fostering mutual understanding, enhancing defence collaboration, and deepening counterterrorism cooperation between the Pakistan Armed Forces and USCENTCOM. His consistent engagement reflects a profound respect for Pakistan’s central role in promoting peace and stability across the region”, ISPR stated.

The conferment of this distinguished honour reflects Pakistan’s deep appreciation for General Kurilla’s unwavering support and affirms the growing depth of the bilateral military partnership.

During his visit, General Kurilla held detailed meetings with senior Pakistani civil and military leadership, including the President of Pakistan and Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, Chief of Army Staff.

Discussions encompassed regional security, military-to-military engagement, and joint efforts to combat terrorism and emerging transnational threats.

This high-level recognition underscores the enduring strategic relationship between Pakistan and the United States and reaffirms their shared commitment to regional peace, security, and long-term defence cooperation.

On arrival at the Presidency, General Kurilla was presented with a Tri-Services Guard of Honour.