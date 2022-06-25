‘President didn’t fear God while dissolving assemblies?’

Saturday, June 25, 2022
PPP leader Sherry Rehman has said that Arif Alvi is acting like Imran Khan’s president rather than the country’s, ARY News reported. 

According to details, the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leader Sherry Rehman took to Twitter and said that the return of the NAB amendment and electoral reforms bills by the President is unfortunate. As a member of the parliament she has doubts over the President’s neutrality, Senator Sherry Rehman said.

The PPP veteran blamed the President for using the constitutional position for political gains. The President turned his office into an ‘ordinance factory’ during PTI’s tenure, now he sends back every bill to please Imran Khan, she added.

The PPP leader added that the president claims to be answerable to God if he signs the bills, but did not have any fear of God when he ordered to dissolve the assembly on Imran Khan’s unconstitutional orders, she questioned.

Also Read: President Arif Alvi refuses to assent bill amending NAB Ordinance

The President should not become a hindrance in the constitutional process, she recommended.

On June 20, President Arif Ali refused to sign the bill amending NAB Ordinance and returned it to the Parliament and said that there were flaws in the legislation.

In a series of messages from the Twitter handle of the presidency, President Arif Alvi said that as conceived originally, the bill took inspiration from Hazrat Umar (RA) incident when asked about the source of extra cloth in his cloak.

“The onus in financial crimes is on the accused to provide a money trail,” he said and added that unfortunately, there were flaws in the NAB’s implementation.

