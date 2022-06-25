‘President didn’t fear God while dissolving assemblies?’

PPP leader Sherry Rehman has said that Arif Alvi is acting like Imran Khan’s president rather than the country’s, ARY News reported.

صدر علوی کی جانب سے ایک کے بعد دوسرا ترمینی بل دستخط کے بغیر اعتراضات کے ساتھ واپس کرنا افسوسناک عمل ہے۔ بحیثیت رکن پارلیمنٹ مجھے صدر علوی کی غیر جانبدار رویہ پر گہری تشویش ہے۔ پی ٹی آئی کے سیاسی مقاصد کے لئے صدر علوی اپنے آئینی منصب کا غیر ضروری فائدہ اٹھا رہے ہیں۔ 1/3 — SenatorSherryRehman (@sherryrehman) June 25, 2022

According to details, the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leader Sherry Rehman took to Twitter and said that the return of the NAB amendment and electoral reforms bills by the President is unfortunate. As a member of the parliament she has doubts over the President’s neutrality, Senator Sherry Rehman said.

عمران خان کے دور میں انہوں نے ایوان صدر کو آرڈیننس فیکٹری بنایا۔ اب صدر علوی پارلیمنٹ سے منظور شدہ قانون پر بھی ذاتی اعتراضات لگا کر واپس بھیج دیتے ہیں۔ وہ ملک کے نہیں عمران خان کے صدر بنے ہوئے ہیں۔ عمران خان کو خوشنودی کے لئے وہ پارلیمنٹ سے منظور شدہ بلز واپس کر دیتے ہیں۔ 2/3 — SenatorSherryRehman (@sherryrehman) June 25, 2022

The PPP veteran blamed the President for using the constitutional position for political gains. The President turned his office into an ‘ordinance factory’ during PTI’s tenure, now he sends back every bill to please Imran Khan, she added.

ترمیمی بلز پر دستخط کے وقت صدر علوی کہتے ہیں وہ اللہ تعالی کے سامنے جوابدہ ہیں۔عمران خان کے کہنے پر غیر جمہوری طور پر صدارتی آرڈیننس جاری کرنے اور اسیمبلی تحلیل کرنے وقت کیا صدر علوی اللہ تعالی کو جوابدہ نہیں تھے؟ صدر علوی کو آئینی اور پارلیمانی معاملات میں رکاوٹ نہیں بننا چاہئے3 — SenatorSherryRehman (@sherryrehman) June 25, 2022

The PPP leader added that the president claims to be answerable to God if he signs the bills, but did not have any fear of God when he ordered to dissolve the assembly on Imran Khan’s unconstitutional orders, she questioned.

The President should not become a hindrance in the constitutional process, she recommended.

On June 20, President Arif Ali refused to sign the bill amending NAB Ordinance and returned it to the Parliament and said that there were flaws in the legislation.

In a series of messages from the Twitter handle of the presidency, President Arif Alvi said that as conceived originally, the bill took inspiration from Hazrat Umar (RA) incident when asked about the source of extra cloth in his cloak.

“The onus in financial crimes is on the accused to provide a money trail,” he said and added that unfortunately, there were flaws in the NAB’s implementation.

