President Arif Alvi dismiss DG PEMRA, imposes penalty in harassment case

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi has awarded the major penalty of ‘dismissal from service’ to the Director-General (DG) of Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) and also enhanced the fine from Rs2 million to Rs2.5 million, ARY News reported on Saturday.

According to details, the president held the decision of the Federal Ombudsperson for Protection against Harassment of Women at Workplace (FOSPAH).

The President held that it had been established beyond any reasonable doubt that the female employee was harassed by the accused with verbal, vulgar, sexual, and demeaning comments and demands by the appellant (DG).

He observed that he took a strong exception and used the full force of the law when such matters were brought to light and were proven beyond doubt to ensure a safe working environment for the female gender.

This, he said, was aimed at unleashing their great economic potential which remained unexploited due to their fear of harassment at the workplace.

The president further ordered that the amount of compensation should be recovered from arrears of pay (if any), pension emoluments or any other source (property) of the appellant as per Section 4(i)(d) of the Protection Against the Harassment of Women at Workplace Act 2010 and be given to the complainant as compensation in lieu of the hardships faced by her at the hands of the appellant.

According to a statement issued by President Secretariat, Arif Alvi noted that the accused continued harassing the complainant unabated even during the proceedings of the case by FOSPAH, in his suspension period, by filing applications against the complainant to IG Police, Islamabad and to DG (FIA), Cyber Crime Wing, Islamabad, thus, inflicting grave mental torture to the complainant and putting her repute at stake.

President Arif Alvi said that the act of accused was a flagrant violation of the laws of Pakistan, particularly the Protection Against Harassment of Women at Workplace Act 2010, and a blatant example of how women were discouraged, even those brave ones who come forward risking their reputation, to file cases of harassment.

Keeping in view the established facts of the case, President Arif Alvi directed the relevant authority to implement the order in letter and spirit and furnish compliance to Registrar FOSPAH within the stipulated period.

