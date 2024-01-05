24.9 C
Friday, January 5, 2024
President Alvi approves reconstitution of CCI

ISLAMABAD: President Dr. Arif Alvi on Friday approved the reconstitution of the Council of Common Interests (CCI), ARY News reported.

The president gave the approval under Article 153 of the Constitution.

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar will be the chairman of the council.

All four Chief Ministers of the provinces and three federal ministers will be the members of the council.

Caretaker federal ministers for Finance, Privatization and Law will be among the council’s members, the notification stated.

