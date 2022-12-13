President Dr Arif Alvi visits Heavy Industries Taxila

RAWALPINDI: President Dr Arif Alvi has visited Heavy Industries Taxila where he was briefed on HIT’s technical capabilities, production activities, indigenisation efforts, major Research and Development (R&D) projects and recently undertaken initiatives to improve efficiency, ARY News quoted ISPR on Tuesday.

President Dr Arif Alvi visited various factories and witnessed work on ongoing projects, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said.

The president took keen interest in ongoing R&D projects including Bullet Proofing and IED protection of Military Vehicles and manufacturing of tank and Artillery Gun barrels and systems.

He applauded HIT’s efforts to attain self-reliance through indigenization and the acquisition of modern technologies for combat vehicles and systems.

Dr Alvi expressed his full confidence in the capabilities of HIT and appreciated the commitment of HIT to transform the organisation into a modern defence production establishment so as to adequately meet the requirements of armed forces and law enforcement agencies (LEAs) in line with international standards.

Earlier on arrival, Lieutenant General Syed Aamer Raza, Chairman HIT, received the President.

