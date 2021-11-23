President emphasizes facilitation of Pakistani diaspora to exercise right to vote

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi on Tuesday has said a system is being devised to facilitate overseas Pakistanis to exercise their right to vote through the internet.

Addressing overseas Pakistanis in Islamabad, he said the system will be auditable and cannot be hacked. He expressed the belief that other countries will also emulate this system to facilitate their own citizens.

Arif Alvi said past rulers had also promised to grant overseas Pakistanis the right to vote, but it is the PTI government, which is taking practical steps to this end.

He said postal and physical voting at Pakistani missions abroad are not feasible options because of various reasons.

Supporting I-voting, the President pointed out that transactions worth trillions of dollars take place daily online. He said overseas Pakistanis play a cardinal role in Pakistan’s economy.

Earlier in the day, a protest demonstration was organised by overseas Pakistanis on Monday outside the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) headquarters to give them their right to vote.

Talking to newsmen, Chairman of Overseas Commission Forum, Shahid Ranjha had said that they were protesting for their basic right to the vote.

