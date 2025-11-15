President gives assent to Armed Forces amendment bills

ISLAMABAD: President Asif Ali Zardari has given his assent to the Pakistan Army (Amendment) Bill, 2025, the Pakistan Air Force (Amendment) Bill, 2025, and the Pakistan Navy (Amendment) Bill, 2025.

“With his assent, the three bills now become part of the Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan,” the President’s Secretariat Press Wing said in a press release on Saturday.

The Senate of Pakistan unanimously passed all three bills on Friday. The bills, presented by Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar and Defence Minister Khawaja Asif, were approved clause-by-clause during the Senate proceedings.

Key changes to Pakistan Army Act

According to the content of the amendment bill of the Army Act:

The Federal Government will appoint the Vice-Chief of Army Staff and Deputy Chief of Army Staff on the recommendation of the Chief of Defense Forces (CDF).

The Vice-Chief of Army will execute his powers and duties in light of the instructions of the CDF.

The government has changed a word in Section B of the Army Act; appointments will now be made on the recommendation of the Army Chief instead of the government.

After amending Clause G, the post of Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC) will be abolished effective November 27, 2025.

Additionally, the Prime Minister will appoint the Commander of National Strategic Command on the recommendation of the Army Chief and the CDF.

The Premier will determine the conditions, rules, and regulations of the CNSC and will also be able to reappoint the CNSC for a further tenure of three years.

The appointment, reappointment, and extension of the CNSC cannot be challenged in any court.

Retirement age, tenure of service, and removal provisions under the Army Act will not be applicable to the CNSC.

The CNSC will serve his duties in the Pakistan Army as a General.

The tenure of the CDF will start from the day the notification is issued, and the Army Chief will be the Chief of Defence Forces.

If a General is promoted to Field Marshal, he will serve under Section 2, while the Federal Government will determine the duties and responsibilities of the Army Chief and the CDF.