President House to remain open for general public on Jan 01

ISLAMABAD: The President House will remain open for the general public on January 01 amid strict restrictions on COVID SOPs and bringing electronic gadgets, ARY NEWS reported.

According to details, the President House [Aiwan-e-Sadar] will remain open for the general public on January 01 from 1:00 pm to 4:00 pm.

Those visiting the place will have to enter it with the Southern gate and should wear a facemask besides also having a complete COVID vaccination, to be checked via vaccination certificate.

No one will be allowed to bring electronic devices and mobile cameras inside the President House.

This is not the first time that it will be opened for the general public rather from 2018, every year it has been opened for the masses for a day.

People from different segments of society visited the different sections of Aiwan-e-Sadr last year and hailed the government’s decision to open the key state buildings for them.

The incumbent government has opened key state-owned buildings, including the palatial Governor Houses of the provinces, to the public in line with Prime Minister Imran Khan’s vision and pre-election promise.

Prime Minister Khan had announced to allow public access to these precious government assets soon after coming to power.

It is noteworthy that the Prime Minister House is also being turned into a state-of-the-art educational institute.

Last year in December, a ceremony marking the transformation of the PM House into “Islamabad National University” was also held in Islamabad.

