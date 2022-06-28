President Niinisto says Turkey has agreed to back Finnish, Swedish NATO membership

Finland’s President Niinisto said on Tuesday that Turkey has agreed to support Finland and Sweden’s joint membership of NATO, on the first day of the alliance’s summit in the Spanish capital Madrid.

Niinisto said the breakthrough came after the three countries signed a joint memorandum “to extend their full support against threats to each other’s security.”

Mr Stoltenberg confirmed the agreement, saying the memorandum addressed Turkey’s concerns, including arms exports and terrorism.

The statement from Finland said: “Our joint memorandum underscores the commitment of Finland, Sweden and Turkey to extend their full support against threats to each other’s security. Us becoming NATO allies will further strengthen this commitment.

“Over the past weeks, Turkey has raised its concerns over the threat of terrorism. Finland has constantly taken these concerns seriously. Finland condemns terrorism in all its forms and manifestations. As a NATO member, Finland will commit fully to the counterterrorism documents and policies of NATO.”

The traditionally neutral nations decided to apply for NATO membership following Russian President Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine.

