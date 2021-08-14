President approves to confer ‘Pakistan Civil Awards’ on 126 countrymen, foreign nationals

ISLAMABAD: On the occasion of Independence Day, President Dr Arif Alvi has approved to confer ‘Pakistan Civil Awards’ on one hundred and twenty-six individuals from Pakistan as well as foreign nationals for showing excellence and courage in their respective fields.

These awards include three Nishan-i-Imtiaz, two Hilal-i-Pakistan, six Hilal-i-Imtiaz, four Sitar-i-Pakistan, three Sitara-i-Shuja’at, 17 Sitara-i-Imtiaz, 39 President’s Award for Pride of Performance, three Sitara-i-Quaid-i-Azam, 17 Tamgha-i-Shuja’at, 31Tamgha-i-Imtiaz, and one Tamgha-i-Quaid-i-Azam.

The Investiture ceremony of these awards will take place on 23rd March 2022.

Here is the complete list of the ‘Civil Awards’.

https://drive.google.com/file/d/1Z0q5bOzKxx5WoF5SpFeVVWkkG8M27S-2/view

The Nation is celebrating 75th Independence Day with renewed resolve to work with the spirit of Pakistan Movement to make the country a true Islamic welfare state.

Earlier in the day, President Arif Alvi had said Pakistan is an emerging nation that is on the course of rapid development.

He was addressing the nation after unfurling the national flag at the main flag hoisting ceremony held at Aiwan-e-Sadr in Islamabad today (Saturday).

The president said that the country is in the right direction and is all set to become a strong nation.