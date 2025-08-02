web analytics
Saturday, August 2, 2025
President Pezeshkian to arrive in Pakistan on two day’s visit today

ISLAMABAD: Iranian President Dr Masoud Pezeshkian will pay a state visit to Pakistan from Saturday (today), ARY News reported.

Iran’s President will begin his visit of Pakistan from Lahore and will pay visit to the mausoleum of Allama Iqbal in the historic city. He will leave for Islamabad after brief stay in Lahore.

President Masoud Pezeshkian arriving in Pakistan on the invitation of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, a spokesman of the Foreign Office earlier said.

Dr Pezeshkian will be accompanied by a high-level delegation, including Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, other senior ministers and high-ranking officials.

The FO said President Pezeshkian will meet President Zardari, Chairman Senate, Speaker and also hold delegation-level talks with PM Shehbaz Sharif.

The visit aimed at promoting political, economic and cultural relations, a spokesman earlier said.

“This marks Dr Pezeshkian’s first official visit to Pakistan as president of Iran. It may be recalled that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif last visited Iran on May 26, 2025. The visit is expected to further strengthen the brotherly relations between Pakistan and Iran,” the FO said.

