President, PM and others condemn Istanbul blast

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and other prominent political personalities condemned the powerful blast at Istanbul’s popular pedestrian Istiklal Avenue in Turkiye, ARY News reported on Sunday.

President Dr Arif Alvi strongly condemned the explosion in Istanbul’s Istiklal Avenue and said that terrorism is a global issue. He expressed solidarity with the Turkiye government and the people.

The president expressed sorrow over the loss of precious lives in the Istanbul blast.

PM Shehbaz Sharif said in a Twitter message, “I have learnt with deep anguish about the explosion at popular Istiklal Avenue in the heart of Istanbul.”

The premier said that the government and the people of Pakistan express their deepest condolences to the brotherly people of Turkiye at the loss of precious lives and send prayers for the speedy recovery of the injured.

Condemning the Istanbul blast, FM Bilawal Bhutto Zardari tweeted, “Deeply saddened at the precious loss of life in the explosion at the iconic Taksim square in Istanbul, today.”

“We stand in complete solidarity with our Turkish brethren in this hour of grief and offer our sincerest condolences to the bereaved families & brotherly people of Turkiye,” the foreign minister added.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman and former premier Imran Khan condemned the bomb blast in Istanbul and expressed sorrow over the loss of precious lives. He expressed condolences to the Turkiye President Recep Tayyip Erdogan following the incident.

Former president and Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarians (PPPP) president Asif Ali Zardari condemned the bomb blast in Istanbul, Turkiye. He expressed his deep sympathy and condolence to the Turkish government and the people.

Zardari said that the world must take practical measures to end terrorism and extremism. He said that attacking innocent people is unforgivable. Asif Ali Zardari prayed for the speedy recovery of those injured in the explosion.

Punjab Governor Muhammad Baligh-ur-Rehman gave condemnation remarks against the Istanbul blast and expressed sorrow over the loss of lives. He also prayed for the early recovery of the wounded persons.

گورنر پنجاب محمد بلیغ الرحمٰن کی ترکیہ, استبول میں دھماکے کی مذمت!

گورنر پنجاب کی دھماکےکے نتیجے میں قیمتی انسانی جانوں کے ضیاع ہر دکھ کا اظہار!

دھماکے میں زخمی ہونے والوں کے لیے صحتیابی کی دعا۔

Sindh Governor Kamran Tessori said on Twitter, “I called the Turkish Consul General Cemal Sangu to offer my condolences on the loss of precious lives in the Istanbul blast. At this difficult hour, we stand by our Turkish brothers & sisters. Such nefarious terrorist acts cannot hamper Turkey’s path to progress.”

Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F) supremo Maulana Fazlur Rehman also condemned the Istanbul explosion.

Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Pakistan Ameer Sirajul Haq condemned the blast in Istanbul’s popular pedestrian Istiklal Avenue. Sirajul Haq expressed solidarity with President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and the Turkish nation.

İstanbul Taksim’de meydana gelen patlamada hayatını kaybedenlere Allah’tan rahmet, yaralılara acil şifalar diliyorum.

At least six people were killed and 38 others sustained injuries when an explosion rocked Istanbul’s popular pedestrian Istiklal Avenue, sending people running from the fiery blast, according to Turkiye’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

In a televised press conference, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan condemned the “vile attack” that ripped through central Istanbul. “The relevant units of our state are working to find the perpetrators… behind this vile attack,” he said.

The FO spokesperson said, “Pakistan strongly condemns the heinous terrorist attack in Istanbul today, which resulted in the precious loss of lives. We extend our heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families and wish a speedy recovery to those injured.”

“Pakistan firmly stands with the brotherly people of Türkiye in the fight against the scourge of terrorism. We are convinced that the resolute Turkish people will foil any attempts to undermine the peace and stability of Turkiye,” the statement read.

