President, PM call for protecting rights of labourers

On the occasion of International Labour Day, President Dr. Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif have expressed their appreciation for the hard work of labourers and emphasized the importance of protecting their rights, ARY News reported on Monday.

President Arif Alvi in a statement said that the Labour Day is an opportunity to renew the commitment to upholding the dignity of labour and acknowledging the courageous struggle of workers for their fundamental rights.

The president further added that the labour force is the backbone of our economy, and it is crucial to take measures to safeguard their rights by strictly enforcing labour laws and discouraging unjust labour practices.

Moreover, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif reiterated the government’s dedication to improving the working and living conditions of workers and enhancing their welfare by offering better housing, education, and healthcare facilities.

“Despite high inflation rates and other economic challenges, the government has raised the minimum monthly wages of workers from 17,500 rupees to 25,000 rupees,” PM said.

The premier said the government has launched vocational training and skill development programs to empower workers to secure their rightful place in job markets, both nationally and internationally.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Labour Day, also known as May Day, is celebrated on May 01 every year in various parts of the world as a day to honor and acknowledge the contributions of laborers and workers to society.

The day holds special significance as it recognizes the struggles and sacrifices of workers who fought for their rights and dignity.

On this day, people from different walks of life come together to show solidarity with the labor force and highlight the importance of fair treatment and protection of their rights.

