President, PM, COAS attend funeral prayer of minor martyr of Indian misadventure

ISLAMABAD: Funeral prayer of Irtaza Abbas, a seven-year-old martyred son of Lieutenant Colonel Zaheer Abbas, was offered in Islamabad and attended by President Asif Zardari, Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif, Chief of Army Staff General Syed Asim Munir, and Naval Chief Admiral Naveed Ashraf, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said.

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Ishaq Da, Defence Minister Khawaja Asif; Information Minister and a large number of senior serving and retired military officers, government and civilian officials, soldiers, and relatives of the martyr also attended the funeral prayer.

Irtaza Abbas was martyred in Dawarandi, Azad Jammu & Kashmir, due to unprovoked Indian cross-border aggression.

Following the funeral prayers, the prime minister condemned India’s unprovoked aggression, stating that the deliberate targeting of innocent civilians, including children, women, and the elderly, is a reprehensible act of cowardice.

He emphasised that such reckless acts reflect the aggressive and hubristic mindset of the Indian government, posing a grave threat to regional and global peace.

President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif affirmed that the valiant armed forces of Pakistan are resolutely confronting Indian forces across all fronts, delivering a strong and uncompromising response. They reiterated that these blatant violations of international law and humanitarian norms will be met with decisive action.

 

