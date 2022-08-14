President, PM congratulate nation on Independence Day

ISLAMABAD: President Dr. Arif Alvi and Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif have congratulated the nation on the 75th Anniversary of Independence Day of Pakistan.

In their separate messages, they said that this day reminds us of the innumerable sacrifices rendered by our founding fathers under the dynamic leadership of Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah for carving this homeland “Pakistan” for us.

The president said today, that we also reaffirm our resolve to uphold Pakistan’s ideology and make Pakistan an ideal modern Islamic welfare nation-state.

In his message, Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif said the Day is a watershed moment in our nation’s history.

He said today, we pay rich tributes to Muslims of the sub-continent and express our collective gratitude to them for their heroic struggle, and epic sacrifices for the creation of a new state.

PM Sharif said establishment of Pakistan is an outcome of the Quaid-i-Azam’s single-minded devotion, unflinching resolve and his unwavering struggle.

The premier said while celebrating the Independence Day, let us seek guidance from the ideology and thoughts of our founding fathers and put the welfare of our people at the center of our mission of national rejuvenation.

He said let us, vow to turn Pakistan into a nation-state that is reflective of the ideals of our founding fathers.

