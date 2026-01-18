President, PM express grief over Gul Plaza fire in Karachi

President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif have expressed profound grief over the tragic Gul Plaza fire incident in Karachi.

In their separate statements, they extended their condolences over the loss of precious lives and conveyed heartfelt sympathy to the families of the victims.

The President and Prime Minister directed the Sindh government and authorities concerned to provide immediate and comprehensive assistance to the affected individuals and traders.

They emphasized that every effort should be made to ensure the injured receive the best possible medical care.

On the other hand, Pakistan Peoples Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has expressed deep grief and sorrow over the tragic loss of lives and significant financial damage caused by the massive fire at a shopping plaza on MA Jinnah Road.

Chairman Bhutto Zardari offered heartfelt condolences to the families of those who lost their lives in the fire, stating that he shares in the grief of the affected families during this difficult time. He also conveyed his best wishes for a speedy recovery to the injured.

He directed the Sindh Chief Minister and the Mayor of Karachi to deploy all available resources for firefighting and rescue operations and to provide every possible assistance to those affected by the incident.