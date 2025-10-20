President, PM extend greetings to Hindu community on Diwali

President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif have extended heartfelt greetings to the Hindu community in Pakistan on the occasion of Diwali festival.

In his message, the President said the festival of Diwali reminds us of the triumph of light over darkness and good over evil.

President Asif Ali Zardari said the Constitution of Pakistan guarantees equal rights and complete freedom of religion to all citizens.

He said Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, envisioned a Pakistan where minorities would enjoy equal rights and opportunities.

In his message, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif reiterated his government’s commitment to providing equal rights and opportunities for progress to all communities, irrespective of their beliefs.

Read more: India court eases Diwali firecracker ban despite pollution

It is to be noted that Hindu community in Pakistan and elsewhere in the world is celebrating Diwali festival today.

The annual festival of lights is marked by festive gatherings, fireworks display, feasts and prayers.