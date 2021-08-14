President, PM Imran felicitate nation on Independence Day

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi and Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan have said with the universal recognition of the government’s policies towards revival of the economy, handling of COVID-19 pandemic and environment protection, Pakistan today can stand tall among the comity of nations.

In their separate messages on the occasion of Independence Day, they said Pakistan faced many challenges but it successfully overcame them with hard work, sacrifices and the support of the entire nation.

In his message, the president said the tremendous successes achieved by Pakistanis in various fields had made the country distinguished from other nations.

The president said this day reminds us to pay rich tribute to the Father of the Nation, Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, and leaders and workers of the Pakistan Movement who created a separate homeland for the Muslims of the Indian sub-continent.

In his message, Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan said as we hoist our national flag to mark Independence Day, we must reiterate the firm resolve to uphold our national values of unity, faith and discipline as envisioned by Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

Read more: NATION CELEBRATES 75TH INDEPENDENCE DAY WITH ZEAL, ZEST

Imran Khan said Pakistan has rendered immense sacrifices and paid a heavy price for instability on its Western border.

He said we have consistently stressed that there is no military solution to the conflict in Afghanistan. Pakistan will continue to support a negotiated political settlement for durable peace and stability in Afghanistan.

PM Imran Khan said, we want peace within and peace without, to pursue our socio-economic agenda. Naya Pakistan has shifted its focus from geo-politics to geo-economics, with the well-being and welfare of our people as the topmost priority.