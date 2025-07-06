President, PM pay tribute to Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA)

President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif have paid rich tribute to the supreme sacrifice of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) and his companions, saying that Ashura gives us a message of sacrifice, truthfulness, sincere determination, and standing up for the truth.

In their separate messages on Youm-e-Ashur on Sunday, they urged the nation to uphold the values and principles of fortitude and courage demonstrated by the martyrs of Karbala and to exhibit perseverance in the face of trials.

President Asif Ali Zardari said that Karbala is a symbol of an eternal struggle against falsehood. He said this day is not only an unparalleled story of sacrifice, loyalty, and patience but also a bright lamp that shows the path of truth and righteousness in the darkness of every era.

In his message, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said that Karbala teaches us that although the path of truth is difficult, it is the path that leads to the pleasure of Allah Almighty and the satisfaction of hearts and eternal prosperity.

He said the message of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) is not limited to his time but is a universal message, which even today convinces us that a Muslim stands for the truth, supports the oppressed, and advocates justice in all circumstances.

The two leaders urged the nation to make Pakistan a manifestation of Imam Hussain (RA)’s message of freedom and justice and to promote brotherhood, love, tolerance, and national unity.