President says grand dialogue possible only if all parties agree

President Arif Alvi on Tuesday met with senior journalists and said that he does not have any objection to an early appointment of the Army Chief. The President’s house can mediate dialogues but only when all parties want to sit at the table, he added.

The head of the state said that in his opinion clear mandate is essential. He did not commit any treachery, if anyone has committed it, they should be held accountable, he added.

Arif Alvi said that the threatening cypher should be thoroughly investigated so that people can know its reality. America does not want to sabotage its relationship with Pakistan, he added.

Alvi added that the impression that he and the PM have a tense relationship is false. As President he does not have the authority to initiate any dialogues, he added.

‘A total of 74 summaries were sent to me since this government took charge, I signed 69 of them immediately,’ he said. The rest of the summaries were not held back due to anyone’s pressure, he added.

The President said that he did not consult PTI Chairman Imran Khan over the NAB and EVM amendment bills.

