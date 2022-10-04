President seeks Ministers’, media’s support in breast cancer awareness campaign

President Dr Arif Alvi has written letters to the Prime Minister, Ministers, Parliamentarians, Governors and the media requesting their aid to raise cognition regarding breast cancer.

In his letters, the President requested them to become vibrant and helpful members in this year’s breast cancer awareness drive, wherein women of disadvantaged classes and women of flood-hit regions would be especially focused in the wake of current devastating floods.

President Dr Arif Alvi voiced his concerns that out of one hundred thousand new breast cancer cases reported every year in Pakistan, half of them succumbed to death due to late diagnosis. He said ninety-eight per cent of these dear lives could be saved by creating awareness amongst women for self-examination and early diagnosis.

The President said this year’s awareness campaign would also underline the importance of meeting the nutritional needs of women of underprivileged classes and flood-hit areas.

