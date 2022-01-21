President receives summary of Justice Ayesha Malik’s appointment to SC

ISLAMABAD: A summary seeking appointment of Justice Ayesha Malik in the Supreme Court has been sent to President Arif Alvi, ARY News reported on Friday.

According to details, a summary forwarded by the ministry of law and justice has been received at the President’s House. A formal notification will be issued after the approval from the president.

The Parliamentary Committee on the Appointment of Judges to Superior Courts had unanimously approved the appointment of Lahore High Court’s Justice Ayesha A. Malik as a judge of the Supreme Court of Pakistan.

On January 6, the Judicial Commission of Pakistan (JCP) recommended the elevation of Justice Ayesha A Malik of the Lahore High Court (LHC) as a judge of the Supreme Court.

Justice Ayesha A Malik bio

Justice Malik will be the first woman judge in Pakistan’s history to be elevated to the top court. She has been a Lahore High Court judge since March 27.

According to her profile on the Lahore High Court’s website, she did her B.Com from the Government College of Commerce and Economics, Karachi and studied law at Lahore’s Pakistan College of Law.

She completed her LLM from Harvard Law School, where she was named London H Gammon Fellow 1999-1999.

Justice Ayesha A. Malik has already given her consent to her elevation to the Supreme Court (SC).

