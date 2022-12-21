President summons NA session today

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi has summoned session of the National Assembly (NA) at the Parliament House in Islamabad on Thursday (today), ARY News reported.

The NA session will be held at 5:00 pm to discuss 11-point agenda.

The agenda items included legislation related to Islamabad Local Government (LG) polls. The federal government decided to amend the Islamabad LG Act.

The federal government is likely to table Islamabad LG Bill in the upcoming NA session. The bill will be presented by Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah.

The attention notice for the shortage of life-saving drugs was also included on the agenda items. Moreover, the other items on the agenda including neglecting madressah and FATA students in laptop scheme and a bill related to the endowment fund of the federal employees.

