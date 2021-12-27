President Arif Alvi approves Tamgha-e-Shujaat for Adnan Malik

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi has approved conferment of Tamgha-e-Shujaat on Adnan Malik, the hero of the Sialkot tragedy who tried to save who tried his utmost to Sri Lankan manager Priyantha Diyawadana’s from the vigilante mob in Sialkot, ARY News reported on Monday.

President Dr Arif Alvi approved the conferment of Tamgha-e-Shujaat, a civil award, under Article 259 (2) of the Constitution of Pakistan.

Adnan Malik will be conferred the civil award on March 23 next year.

PM announces civil award for Adnan Malik

Prime Minister Imran Khan had announced Tamgha-e-Shujaat for a man who tried his utmost to shelter and save Sri Lankan manager Priyantha Diyawadana from the vigilante mob in Sialkot, ARY News reported.

Taking to Twitter, PM Imran Khan had said: “On behalf of the nation I want to salute moral courage & bravery of Malik Adnan who tried his utmost to shelter & save Priyantha Diyawadana from the vigilante mob in Sialkot, endangering his own life by physically trying to shield victim. We will award him Tamgha-e-Shujaat.”

READ: ADNAN MALIK: THE MAN WHO TRIED TO SAVE PRIYANTHA KUMARA SPEAKS UP

Malik Adnan was spotted in a video trying to save the Sri Lankan national Priyantha Diyawadana single-handedly at the Sialkot factory before a mob overpowered him and tortured him to death.

Priyantha Diyawadana could be seen in the video trying to hide behind Malik Adnan who could be seen asking protesters to spare the foreign manager.

Sialkot incident

The tragic incident had taken place at a factory located at Sialkot’s Wazirabad Road, where a foreign factory manager was brutally tortured by the workers with sticks.

This was not it, the enraged people had shown no mercy and set the severely injured foreign manager on fire, as a result of which he was burnt to death.

After the incident, the factory employees had vandalized properties outside the factory and also damaged the vehicles.

