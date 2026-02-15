President Zardari takes veiled swipe at PTI founder

RAHIM YAR KHAN: President Asif Ali Zardari advised former prime minister Imran Khan to focus on prayer and fasting in jail instead of complaining about the lack of facilities and milk.

Addressing local party leadership and former ticket holders from South Punjab, President Zardari said being in the region felt like being in his home province of Sindh, as both areas shared common traditions, culture and heritage.

Reflecting on his own imprisonment, he said he had spent around 14 and a half years in jail and endured that period with courage due to the unwavering support and resilience of party workers.

He remarked that prisons were places of reflection and worship, adding that “jail is jail — there is neither comfort nor luxury there.”

In an apparent reference to the PTI founder Imran Khan without naming him, President Zardari said some individuals began complaining about prison conditions, including issues related to health and the availability of milk, within just 18 months of detention.

“A leader sometimes says his eyesight is affected, sometimes that milk is not available or insufficient. Those who claim to believe in the concept of ‘Riyasat-e-Madina’ should observe fasts and offer prayers in jail,” he said.

He added that leaders should show strength in difficult times, noting that imprisonment was not new for political leaders.

“We have also faced jails. For leaders, prisons become like a second home,” he remarked. He further urged the public to support the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and expressed hope that Bilawal Bhutto Zardari would become prime minister in the future.

The president acknowledged that the country was facing economic challenges and inflation, which he attributed to the mismanagement of the previous government.

He criticised Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying that recent setbacks had failed to bring sense to the other side of the border.

President Zardari also appreciated the services of senior political figures from South Punjab, including Makhdoom Ahmed Mahmood and the Gillani family, stating that their contributions have strengthened the region’s political landscape.

Earlier, PPP South Punjab President Makhdoom Ahmed Mehmood welcomed President Zardari on his arrival and thanked him for visiting the region.