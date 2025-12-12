President Zardari announces GB Assembly election schedule

President of Pakistan Asif Ali Zardari Friday officially announced the schedule for the Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) Assembly elections, ARY News reported.

According to notification, polling for the GB assembly elections will be held on January 24, 2026.

The election schedule has been issued in accordance with the Gilgit-Baltistan Order 2018 and the Election Act.

Following end of tenure, Justice (retd) Yar Muhammad was appointed Caretaker Chief Minister of Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) on November 25.

The Chairman of the Gilgit-Baltistan Council decided on the appointment of the caretaker CM after consultations.

According to the notification, the Caretaker CM has been appointed under Article 148-A.

The decision regarding the appointment of the CM was taken after consultations between the Leader of the Opposition and the Federal Minister for Kashmir Affairs, Amir Muqam.

Before this, the Gilgit-Baltistan Assembly completed its five-year tenure, and a notification for the dissolution of the assembly was also issued.

All the Ministers, advisers, and coordinators were denotified.