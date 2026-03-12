President Zardari Appoints PML-N’s Nehal Hashmi as Governor Sindh

ISLAMABAD: President Asif Ali Zardari on Thursday approved the appointment of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Nehal Hashmi as the Governor of Sindh, ARY News reported.

Acting on the advice of the Prime Minister, the President approved the summary under Article 101 of the Constitution to appoint Hashmi to the role. President Zardari congratulated the PML-N leader on his appointment to the coveted post and expressed his best wishes for his tenure.

The President also signed the commission of appointment for the new Governor. Nehal Hashmi is expected to be sworn in shortly, with the Chief Justice of the Sindh High Court (SHC) administering the oath of office.

Outgoing Sindh Governor Kamran Tessori congratulated Nehal Hashmi on his appointment to the governorship.

He also expressed his gratitude to President Asif Zardari, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, and Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir.

Meanwhile, Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari congratulated Nehal Hashmi on his appointment as Governor of Sindh.

The PPP Chairman expressed hope that Nehal Hashmi will play a constructive role in fostering harmony between the Federation and the province.

He urged the new Governor to perform his duties in resolving public grievances in accordance with the Constitution and the stability of democratic traditions.

He added that Nehal Hashmi, drawing on his extensive political experience, will fulfill his responsibilities amicably.