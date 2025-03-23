web analytics
Sunday, March 23, 2025
President Zardari commends security forces for foiling terrorists’ infiltration bid

ISLAMABAD: President Asif Ali Zardari has heaped praise on the Pak security forces for foiling terrorists’ infiltration attempts along the Pakistan-Afghanistan border, ARY News reported on Sunday.

President Zardari has lauded the bravery and professionalism of security forces for successfully thwarting a cross-border terrorist infiltration attempt along the Pakistan-Afghanistan border.

The operation resulted in the elimination of 16 foreign militants.

In his statement, President Zardari emphasised the resolve of Pakistan’s forces to protect the country against all threats, reaffirming that counter-terrorism operations will continue until the complete eradication of terrorism.

Asif Zardari highlighted the nation’s solidarity with security forces in the fight against terrorism.

On the occasion of Pakistan Day, President Zardari urged the nation to uphold the principles of unity, faith, and discipline, reiterating the government’s dedication to ensuring the safety and security of the nation.

Read more: Nation, armed forces ready to protect motherland: President Zardari

Additionally, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif also lauded the security forces, the officers and the soldiers involved, who foiled the terrorists’ infiltration attempt.

PM Shehbaz emphasised that the nation will never allow the nefarious designs of terrorists to triumph.

Shehbaz Sharif also paid tribute to the martyrs who sacrificed their lives for the country’s safety, stating that their sacrifices will always be remembered.

PM Shehbaz reaffirmed the government’s unwavering commitment to eradicating terrorism and ensuring the safety of the nation.

The prime minister expressed his gratitude to the security forces and soldiers and assured them of the nation’s full support in their efforts to protect Pakistan.

