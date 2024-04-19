President Zardari for enhancing road, rail connectivity with Turkiye

ISLAMABAD: President Asif Ali Zardari called for enhancing road and railway connectivity between Pakistan and Turkiye to further encourage people-to-people exchanges between the two friendly and brothrely countries, ARY News reported.

Speaking to to Turkish Chief of General Staff, General Metin Gurak, who along with his delegation, called on him at Aiwan-e-Sadr, the president said that overland transport was cost-effective, which would not only lead to increased interactions between the two nations but would also enhance bilateral economic ties.

Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee, General Sahir Shamshad Mirza, and Ambassador of Turkiye to Pakistan, Dr Mehmet Pacaci were also present on the occasion. Welcoming the delegation, President Zardari said that Pakistan is committed to further deepening mutually beneficial cooperation with Turkiye in all areas of common interest.

He urged the need to increase bilateral cultural exchanges, particularly in the areas of literature and poetry, to bring the people of two brotherly countries further closer.

The president highlighted that Turkiye is a sincere friend of Pakistan and both countries had enjoyed deep fraternal ties, which needed to be further strengthened for the mutual benefit of the two sides.

President Zardari expressed satisfaction over the existing level of bilateral cooperation between the two countries, adding that Pak-Turkiye relations were on an upward trajectory marked by increased high-level exchanges.

Earlier in the day, the president conferred Nishan-i-Imtiaz (Military) on the Turkish Chief of General Staff, General Metin Gurak, in recognition of his outstanding services in strengthening and promoting defence ties between Pakistan and Turkiye, at a special investiture ceremony, held, at Aiwan-e-Sadr.