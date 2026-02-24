President Zardari gives 3-month deadline to improve Karachi

KARACHI: President Asif Ali Zardari has strongly reprimanded Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah and Karachi Mayor Murtaza Wahab over the deteriorating condition of Karachi, sources revealed.

Senior anchorperson Muhammad Malick disclosed the details during ARY News’ program Khabar Muhammad Malick Kay Saath.

According to sources, President Zardari and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari have been in Karachi for the past few days. During internal meetings, President Zardari reportedly took the party leadership to task over the city’s worsening situation.

Sources said he particularly criticised the Sindh chief minister and the Karachi mayor, questioning what obstacles they faced in terms of funds or authority.

President Zardari is said to be deeply concerned over media and social media criticism of the PPP government, as well as comparisons between Karachi and Lahore.

He has given the Sindh government a three-month deadline to bring about significant changes in Karachi, emphasising that public complaints must decrease and tangible progress should be evident within this period.

Sources further claimed that President Zardari expressed anger over prolonged delays in development projects in Karachi. He advised the chief minister and the mayor to consult Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi on how infrastructure projects, such as underpasses, can be completed within 60 days.

“Ask Mohsin Naqvi how an underpass is built within 60 days, while road projects here face years of delay,” he reportedly remarked, adding that he wants to see roads in Karachi comparable to those in Islamabad.

Separately, sources said the PPP leadership also expressed strong displeasure over the recent Karachi Conference held at the Governor House by Governor Kamran Tessori.

The party reportedly indicated that while it may support certain matters related to the proposed 28th Constitutional Amendment, it has decided not to entertain any discussion regarding the formation of a new province. Sources added that a change in the governor’s position is also under consideration.