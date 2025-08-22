President Zardari meets envoys of five countries, stresses global ties

ISLAMABAD: President Asif Ali Zardari highlighted the need to strengthen bilateral cooperation with Sri Lanka, Indonesia, Kyrgyzstan, Austria, and Germany as he greeted their recently appointed ambassadors at Aiwan-e-Sadr, ARY News reported.

During the meeting, the appointed ambassadors formally presented their diplomatic credentials. Pakistan Armed Forces celebrated the ceremony with a guard of honour.

In one-on-one meetings with the High Commissioner-designate of Sri Lanka and Ambassadors-designate of the other nations, President Asif Zardari stressed Pakistan’s commitment to strengthening bilateral cooperation in different sectors, including trade, economy, and culture.

Asif Zardari expressed his best wishes to the diplomats on their new roles, hoping that their tenure would strengthen relationships and foster regional partnership.

The ceremony was attended by the diplomats of different nations, including Rear-Admiral H.L.A. Don Fred Senevirante from Sri Lanka, Chandra Warsenanto from Indonesia, Kylychbek Sultan from Kyrgyzstan, Wolfgang Oliver Kutschera from Austria, and Ina Ruth Luise Lepel from Germany.

President Asif Zardari repeated Pakistan’s openness to expanding bilateral cooperation across diverse sectors and encouraged the envoys’ contributions to fostering diplomatic engagement.

