President Zardari hails Azerbaijan as key partner for bilateral growth

ISLAMABAD: President Asif Ali Zardari reiterated Pakistan’s strong commitment to strengthening its fraternal bonds with Azerbaijan, rooted in mutual trust, shared principles, and collective goals.

He expressed these views during a meeting with Azerbaijan’s Ambassador to Pakistan, Khazar Farhadov, at Aiwan-e-Sadr n Wednesday according to a news release issued by his office.

President Zardari said that Pakistan considers Azerbaijan a vital partner and aims to enhance bilateral ties, especially in trade, economic collaboration, and connectivity.

The president underscored that enhanced trade links, investment partnerships, and improved regional connectivity would bring the two countries closer and contribute to shared prosperity.

President Zardari congratulated the Ambassador on the historic peace agreement with Armenia and asked him to convey his felicitations to President Ilham Aliyev and the people of Azerbaijan. He said the agreement would usher in lasting peace, stability, and prosperity for the region. He stated that Pakistan believes in resolving issues and conflicts through dialogue and peaceful means, based on mutual understanding and respect.

He welcomed the operationalization of direct air links between the two countries, calling it a step that has opened new avenues for trade, tourism, and people-to-people contacts.

The president also thanked Azerbaijan for its steadfast support for the just cause of the people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, particularly as a valued member of the OIC Contact Group.