President Zardari inquires after health of injured personnel, civilians

President Asif Ali Zardari on Wednesday visited the Civil Military Hospital (CMH) to inquire after the health of personnel of armed forces and civilians who were injured in the Indian aggression.

The president was accompanied by Minister for Interior Mohsin Raza Naqvi, Commander 10 Corps and administration authorities of the hospital, President House Media Wing said in a press release.

The president met every Jawan and civilian individually and praised their valour, sacrifice and patriotism.

President Zardari said that they were proud of the sacrifices of their Jawans and the entire nation saluted their brave Sepoys and civilians.

The president said that Pakistani nation faced the enemy’s aggression with determination and termed Indian aggression and extremist a threat to the regional peace.

President Zardari observed that entire regional security was at risk due to the Hindutva ideology, adding Modi’s government wanted to use aggression against Pakistan for its political mileage.

He reiterated that they would not allow any harm to Pakistan’s sovereignty and national solidarity and the entire nation was untied, spirited and vigilant to counter any aggression.

President Zardari said that Pakistan was capable of fully responding to any aggression and giving a befitting reply.

President Zardari also thanked the doctors, nursing staff and administration authorities for looking after the injured.

Earlier on Wednesday, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Two more security forces personnel embraced martyrdom today who were hospitalised, bringing the total number of martyred personnel of the Pakistan Armed Forces to 13 while 78 have sustained injuries in the line of duty.

Indian Armed Forces blatant and cowardly aggression which was launched on the night of 6-7 May 2025, targeted innocent civilians, including women, children, and the elderly.

The martyred heroes are Havaldar Muhammad Naveed Shaheed of the Pakistan Army and Senior Technician Muhammad Ayaz Shaheed of the Pakistan Air Force.