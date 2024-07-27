web analytics
President Zardari lauds services of Bohra community

TOP NEWS

KARACHI: Syedna Mufaddal Saifuddin, the spiritual leader of the Dawoodi Bohra community, called on President Asif Zardari on Friday at the Bilawal House in Karachi.

During the meeting, the president praised the Bohra community’s contributions and stated that they were playing a crucial role for Pakistan’s socioeconomic growth.

Zardari said the community was actively involved in the country’s business and economic sectors.

He said the services of the Bohra community in education, health and other sectors too were commendable.

He also appreciated the services of Saifuddin for Pakistan in the field of social services.

The Bohra spiritual leader arrived in Karachi on July 4, following an invitation extended by the Government of Pakistan and the local Dawoodi Bohra community for the Ashara Mubaraka congregations wherein he delivered a series of sermons.

Sindh Governor Kamran Tessori, Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Faisal Karim Kundi had also attended the religious event on July 14.

The Bohra spiritual leader left Pakistan today.

