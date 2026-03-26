President Zardari, PM Shehbaz discuss regional situation

ISLAMABAD: President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif discussed the regional situation in a meeting in the Presidency here on Thursday.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif called on President Zardari and exchanged views over the economic situation of the country, security issues and the changing regional situation, sources said.

The prime minister discussed Pakistan’s mediation efforts in Iran war with the president and taken him into confidence. Pakistan’s mediation offer and role was also considered during the meeting, sources said.

PM Shehbaz Sharif and deputy PM and foreign minister Ishaq Dar briefed the president about contacts with world leaders and the regional situation.

Sources said that the meeting was also attended by deputy PM Ishaq Dar, Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi and Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.