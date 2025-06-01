President Zardari says sports can boost Pakistan, Bangladesh bilateral ties

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Cricket Board Chairman Mohsin Naqvi hosted a reception in honor of Bangladesh and Pakistan cricket teams, management and match officials at Governor’s House in Lahore on Sunday.

President Asif Ali Zardari was the Chief Guest on the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, President Asif Ali Zardari appreciated the performance of both teams in the ongoing T20 series. He said the Bangladesh team is visiting Pakistan as the Ambassador of their country.

He said sports are important for enhancing bilateral ties and young generations of both Pakistan and Bangladesh need to boost their bilateral ties.

Later, souvenirs and gifts were exchanged by hosts and guests.

It is worth mentioning here that Bangladesh is currently in Pakistan for a three man T20I series. Earlier, Pakistan beat Bangladesh by 57 runs in the second game to secure the T20I series at the Gaddafi Stadium.

Chasing 202, the visitors’ inning ended at 144 in 19 overs, with Tanzim Hasan Sakib top scoring with 50 off 31 balls.