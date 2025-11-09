President Zardari stresses need to renew commitment to Iqbal’s principles

ISLAMABAD: President Asif Ali Zardari on Saturday emphasized the importance of renewing commitment to the principles of Allama Muhammad Iqbal and drawing inspiration from his ideals to build a brighter and more prosperous future for Pakistan.

In his message on the occasion of Iqbal Day, observed on November 9, the president said that as the nation paid tribute to Allama Iqbal’s remarkable personality, it must also reaffirm its resolve to uphold his guiding principles.

“As we honor the Poet of the East, let us renew our commitment to his vision and work together for a Pakistan that is prosperous, peaceful, and united. Let us draw strength from his life and ideals as we strive for a brighter tomorrow,” he stated.

Today, he said they marked the birth anniversary of Allama Muhammad Iqbal, the poet-philosopher whose vision helped awaken the spirit of independence and self-determination among the Muslims of the Subcontinent.

In his address at the All-India Muslim League session in 1930, he emphasized the importance of securing the rights of Muslims which laid the foundation for a sovereign nation, he added.

“Iqbal’s legacy goes well beyond his literary works such as Asrar-e-Khudi, Rumuz-e-Bekhudi and Bang-e-Dara, which explore matters of identity, spirituality and freedom. His insistence on political representation for Muslims and on values rooted in Islam has left a lasting imprint on Pakistan’s national identity,” President Secretariat Press Wing, in a press release, quoted the president as saying.

President Zardari prayed that Allama Iqbal’s vision continue to guide the nation in its collective pursuit of progress and that his legacy inspire generations to come.