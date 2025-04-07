President Zardari to resume duties soon

LAHORE: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leader Qamar Zaman Kaira provided an important update on the health of President Asif Ali Zardari on Monday, ARY News reported.

Qamar Zaman Kaira contacted Asif Ali Zardari via telephone and inquired after his health.

Speaking to a private news channel, Qamar Zaman Kaira said that the president’s condition has greatly improved, and he is recovering rapidly. Kaira added that Zardari is expected to return home soon.

The PPP leader mentioned that the president sounded in good spirits, with a strong voice and positive morale.

Kaira quoted the president as saying, “I am much better now and will soon resume my duties”, adding that “fake news doesn’t affect me negatively; in fact, it has a positive impact on my health.”

Earlier, President Asif Ali Zardari, who is undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Karachi, is showing signs of improvement, his physician, Dr. Asim Hussain, said.

President Zardari’s blood test reports also indicated a positive trend, Dr. Asim Hussain added.

“A team of infectious disease experts visits the president thrice daily to monitor his condition,” he added.

Dr. Asim Hussain also praised the decision to transfer President Zardari from Nawabshah to Karachi for treatment, calling it a wise move.

The doctor expressed hope that President Zardari would be discharged from the hospital within a few days.

“Due to coronavirus concerns, restrictions have been placed on visitor access,” Dr. Hussain added.

He said that the president’s family is being kept informed about his health status on a regular basis, Dr. Hussain assured.